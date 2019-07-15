Temperatures start to climb Thursday

Another cool start to the day, but change is on the way.

While humidity levels are still low, they will gradually begin to increase as we wrap up the workweek and head into the weekend.

Temperatures are also on the way up, reaching the upper 20s today, then 30 or hotter for the next four days in Ottawa.

Yesterday's peak humidex was 25, today's is forecasted at 32, tomorrow's is 37.

It's expected to feel slightly cooler in the Kingston area.

Overnight lows will also rise.

Look for a mix of sun and cloud Thursday with a slight chance of a shower or thundershower this afternoon.

Friday's forecast is similar, but again, should feel warmer.