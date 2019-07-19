Skip to Main Content
Wednesday warm and pleasant again
Ottawa·Weather

Wednesday warm and pleasant again

Starting Thursday, the temperatures start to climb, and gradually the humidity will rise as well, so take advantage of the cool nights while you can.

Day will start cool, but then gradually warm up

Ian Black · CBC News ·
It will be another nice one to get outside and enjoy the weather. Later this week, the humidity is going to rise. (Ian Black/CBC)

After a rather chilly start to the day, temperatures will climb once again into the mid 20's. 

You can also expect a mix of sun and cloud.

The humidex will be in the mid 30's by Friday and Saturday, and upper 30's by Sunday.

 
