Wednesday warm and pleasant again
Starting Thursday, the temperatures start to climb, and gradually the humidity will rise as well, so take advantage of the cool nights while you can.
Day will start cool, but then gradually warm up
After a rather chilly start to the day, temperatures will climb once again into the mid 20's.
You can also expect a mix of sun and cloud.
Starting Thursday, the temperatures start to climb, and gradually the humidity will rise as well, so take advantage of the cool nights while you can.
The humidex will be in the mid 30's by Friday and Saturday, and upper 30's by Sunday.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.