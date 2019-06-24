Warm but pleasant Tuesday in store
A pleasant stretch of summer weather is underway with the temperature set to reach a seasonal 26 C.
Humidity will return by end of week
Quite a pleasant stretch of summer weather is underway.
Nights are cool, afternoons are warm and bright, and the humidity is not a problem.
The high hits a seasonal 26 C with sunshine Tuesday. Some afternoon cloudy periods and a developing northwest breeze that could gust over 20km/h are also in store.
Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the rest of the week so that the high hits 30 C by Friday, with a corresponding increase in the humidity.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.