Warm but pleasant Tuesday in store

Quite a pleasant stretch of summer weather is underway.

Nights are cool, afternoons are warm and bright, and the humidity is not a problem.

The high hits a seasonal 26 C with sunshine Tuesday. Some afternoon cloudy periods and a developing northwest breeze that could gust over 20km/h are also in store.

Temperatures will gradually rise throughout the rest of the week so that the high hits 30 C by Friday, with a corresponding increase in the humidity.