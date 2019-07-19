Cooler temperatures with a chance of showers for Monday
It's the first day in more than a week it won't feel warmer than 30.
This afternoon it will feel about 20 degrees cooler than Saturday
The heat and humidity is taking a break.
Monday will see highs of 26 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening.
The humidex will make it feel like 26 in the afternoon.
For context, yesterday's humidex maxed out at 35 in Ottawa and Saturday's, 46.
It's the first day since Sunday, July 14 that the humidity isn't expected to make it feel warmer than 30.
The cooling trend will continue into the evening with a low of 14 C and skies clearing around midnight.
Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 20s with clear skies throughout the week.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.