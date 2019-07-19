Cooler temperatures with a chance of showers for Monday

The heat and humidity is taking a break.

Monday will see highs of 26 C with a 30 per cent chance of showers in the afternoon and early evening.

The humidex will make it feel like 26 in the afternoon.

For context, yesterday's humidex maxed out at 35 in Ottawa and Saturday's, 46.

It's the first day since Sunday, July 14 that the humidity isn't expected to make it feel warmer than 30.

The cooling trend will continue into the evening with a low of 14 C and skies clearing around midnight.

Temperatures are expected to remain in the mid to high 20s with clear skies throughout the week.