Temperature set to soar Saturday

High heat and humidity continues Saturday with temperatures heading into the high 20s and low 30s across the Ottawa-Gatineau area.

A heat warning remains in effect for the National Capital Region and Ottawa Public Health has issued their own warning about not just the heat, but the humidity.

The temperature is expected to reach 32 C, with a humidex of 41 on Saturday and 27 C on Sunday.

UV levels will kick into high gear and sit at 9 for most of Saturday and Sunday.

Thunderstorms possible

Another concern could be isolated, severe thunderstorms that often build when these kinds of conditions persist. We could use the rain for dry gardens, grass and ponds, but wind and rain can also cause damage if the cells are intense enough.

Keep eyes on those skies this weekend.

Some relief is expected on Sunday afternoon as temperatures return to a more normal range and the overnight low drops back into the mid-teens.

Take precautions if outside this weekend.

Use sunscreen, drink water, seek shade, befriend someone with a pool and remember to never leave pets or kids in cars.