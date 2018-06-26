Ottawa-Gatineau area bakes under a heat warning

A heat warning covers the entire region today and tomorrow.

High temperatures will be in the 30s, low temperatures above 20 C and humidex values forecasted to get above 40 tomorrow.

Environment Canada put the warning in place Thursday advising people to take precautions and keep a close eye on children and the elderly.

Take it easy and stay hydrated if you head outside.

Public health officials in Ottawa and the Kingston area have some tips on how and where to manage the heat.

In this tropical air mass, there is the potential for showers and thunderstorms from time to time, such as late this afternoon and early this evening, then again Saturday afternoon.

Some have taken to calling this kind of heat wave a "heat dome."

By later Sunday and next week, the humidity vanishes.

Sunday is looking cloudy with a better chance of rain than it staying dry.