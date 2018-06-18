Severe thunderstorms on the horizon

Brace yourselves, it looks like we're in for a summer storm.

Thunderstorms are expected to hit our region, with a severe thunderstorm warning issued for eastern Ontario.

Environment Canada said these storms could bring strong winds, heavy downpours and hail in the afternoon and early evening, warning boaters to be prepared.

A heat warning is already in effect for Ottawa-Gatineau, Cornwall, Brockville and Prescott-Russell, forecasting temperatures in the low 30s with humidity making it feel like the high 30s.

In Ottawa this works out to a high of 31 C and a humidex of 39.

Other parts of the region are expected to feel a few degrees cooler.

Less humid air begins to work into the region as Friday moves along, with a high of 28 that could feel closer to 36 in Ottawa with a slight risk of afternoon thundershowers.

There's a 40 per cent chance of rain Saturday and not much of a chance of rain for Sunday.