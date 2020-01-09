Risk of frostbite this morning as extreme cold temperatures hit Ottawa

It's going to be a chilly one today.

Ottawa Public Health is warning of the risk of frostbite this morning because of temperatures below -25.

The mercury shows -18 C as of 6 a.m. this morning, but it feels like -25 with the windchill factored in. It's expected to stay that way until around noon, when things begin to warm slowly throughout today and into tomorrow.

Maniwaki is clocking in at -20 C this morning and Kingston at -17 C, or -20 with the windchill.

The day's high will be -7 C in Ottawa, -5 in Kingston and -13 C in Maniwaki.

How to prevent frostbite

People should look for the "four p's" of frostbite when the weather gets bitterly cold, Ottawa Public Health says:

Pink: affected areas will be reddish in colour. This is the first sign of frostbite. Pain: affected areas will become painful. Patches: white, waxy-feeling patches appear meaning skin is dying. Pricklies: the affected areas then feel numb.

To prevent frostbite Ottawa Public Health advises people to wear appropriate winter clothing and go inside to warm up before frostbite sets in.

If white or grey patches appear in the skin or if an area becomes numb, people should get medical help right away.

Temperatures rise before Saturday storm

Temperatures will begin to rise across the board overnight, with Friday highs of above zero.

A special weather statement for Ottawa warns of freezing rain, ice pellets or snow on Saturday afternoon and into Sunday as the temperature swings back down well below zero.

A similar statement for Kingston calls for rain throughout the day on Friday that will get heavier overnight and continue Saturday before mixing with or changing to freezing rain Saturday afternoon or evening.​​​​​​

Significant rainfall is also expected over southern Quebec beginning on Saturday, and is expected to change to freezing rain Saturday evening.