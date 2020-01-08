Freezing weather tonight, freezing rain on the weekend

The Gatineau, Que., skyline looms in the distance over the Ottawa River in January 2019. (Christian Milette/CBC)

It may be warm for early January to start this Wednesday, but it's a totally different story tonight.

Ottawa checked in at -1 C at 2 a.m.

By the middle of the mostly cloudy afternoon, the wind chill should make it feel cooler than -10 and by 8 p.m., the air should be cooler than -10 C with a wind chill at -20.

There's a risk of frostbite overnight, when the wind chill is expected to make it feel as cold as -28 in Ottawa.

Thursday should eventually get up to about -8 C, with a wind chill of about -14.

'Significant winter storm' Saturday

Friday the high hops up to 5 C with periods of rain or snow expected. Ottawa's highest recorded temperature for Jan. 10 going back to 1939 is 6.7 C in 1939.

The temperature is expected to stay at about 3 C in Ottawa and Maniwaki overnight through Saturday, about 6 C in Kingston and around freezing in Pembroke … then Saturday night it gets interesting.

Freezing rain or snow is expected for eastern Ontario that night as the temperature swings back down well below zero, changing to snow on Sunday.

Environment Canada says in a special weather statement a "significant winter storm" across southern Ontario could bring freezing rain to eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

There are currently no alerts for the rest of western Quebec. Maniwaki's forecast suggests some amount of snow that night.