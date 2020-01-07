Cloudy day ahead as snow cover starts to rebuild

Yesterday was low-key one of the snowier days of the season in Ottawa, with 6.6 centimetres of snow falling at the airport.

The top spot is currently held by the 9.8 cm it got on New Year's Eve.

There are only flurries expected today in Ottawa, with a high of -1 C and a wind chill that isn't all that punishing.

The overnight low is a decent -5 C to be out in, with snow starting between midnight and sunrise.

A centimetre or two should fall, with winds gusting up to 40 km/h in the morning.

This is doing a fair bit to build up the airport's snowpack, which peaked this season at 15 centimetres then took a big hit with a warm weekend, dropping to 4 cm when Environment Canada took its measurement.

Yesterday it was at 8 cm.

How much snow has been on the ground on previous Jan. 7s?

2019: 5 cm (it was up to 65 by the end of that month).

2018: 35 cm.

2017: 54 cm.

2016: 23 cm.

2015: 16 cm.

Wednesday is one of those days where it will be at its warmest in the morning, with the temperature falling from -1 C to -21 C overnight.

It could hit -25 C that night in the Pembroke area without factoring in wind chill, which means a good risk of frostbite for the unprepared.

Thursday stays on the colder side and then Friday may hover up to a high of 5 C with rain or snow.

Similar temperatures this past weekend were a setback for the Rideau Canal ice crew, the NCC said yesterday, reminding us that -10 C is the ideal temperature for getting its ice to the required 30 cm thickness.

At least Saturday may not be above zero as well in Ottawa, as the forecast was floating yesterday.

Kingston may get up to 7 C Friday, slide down to 3 C overnight and stay around there for Saturday, with rain a possibility that entire time.

Maniwaki could also be unusually warmer than Ottawa Saturday, reaching a high of 6 C.