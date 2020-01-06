Snowy and windy today, but not quite a storm

Today's weather is almost a bigger deal.

Ottawa should get four to six centimetres of snow by tomorrow morning, with winds gusting up to 50 km/h this afternoon.

There's a snow squall watch just to the west of the region, but no weather alerts here.

It's cold to start this morning, with air at -11 C at 6 a.m. and wind chill around -20, but the high will get up to -2 C by mid afternoon.

Tonight's low is -10 C without much wind chill.

Kingston is way warmer at 1 C before sunrise, around where its temperature will stay most of the day, and not expected to get as much snow.

Expect a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow and high of -2 C then more periods of snow without an amount attached just yet for Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Thursday night may also be snowy while Friday and Saturday could bring rain and temperatures well above zero.