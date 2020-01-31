A pleasant winter weekend as winter festivals begin

Temperatures should level off after a cold morning and offer nice conditions for outdoorsy stuff this weekend.

The wind chill that's about -20 at 7 a.m. in Ottawa and harsher further north should fade by a early afternoon with the air up to a high of -5 C.

There's not much wind chill tonight with a low of -11 C.

Kingston's usually about three degrees warmer than Ottawa, but today that's more like four or five.

Saturday and Sunday both offer a chance of flurries and highs around -2 C in Ottawa and 0 C in Kingston for the first weekend of Winterlude in Ottawa, Kingston's Froid'Art and Ice Box in Picton.

Saturday night's low of -14 C should firm up the newly-reopened Rideau Canal's ice and any slush buildup.

Skaters are seen from the Flora Footbridge as they skate along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. This is the first skating season since the bridge opened in June. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

We're still waiting for a centimetre estimate, but snow is in the forecast for Maniwaki on Sunday.

You may sense something is amiss when you wake up Monday without much of an overnight temperature drop from Super Bowl Sunday, and that abnormal warmth may continue up to a high of about 5 C to start next workweek.

Temperatures look like they'll return to normal after that.