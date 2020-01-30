Glimmers of sun may soon be hard to come by

There are lots of grey cloud icons in the next week's forecast.

Today starts with a glimpse of the sun, but it should start clouding over by late morning on its way to a high of -7 C.

Tonight's low is -20 C, -23 C in Maniwaki, with a wind chill that at its worst puts us at around -25 for that serious frostbite risk.

The outlook is for it to get down to -13 C in Kingston tonight.

It should be a mostly cloudy, but warmer Friday with a high of -5 C and overnight low of -11 C to start Winterlude.

A lone skater on the Rideau Canal near Dow's Lake in January 2020. There's still no word from the NCC when the Skateway may reopen. (CBC)

It's expected to be cloudy for several more days after that in Ottawa.

Saturday and Sunday bring a decent chance of flurries, about a 50/50 chance, with Saturday's high at -4 C and Sunday's around zero.

The nights won't be as cold as the end of the workweek either.

There should be a mix of sun and cloud in the Maniwaki area on Friday and the Kingston area on Saturday for a little more Vitamin D.

The snow could fall more heavily in Maniwaki on Sunday

Monday is looking similar to Sunday and we may have to wait until Wednesday for the next sunny day in the capital, though Maniwaki may see some on Tuesday.