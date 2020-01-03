Another mild, melty day in the capital
Expect the streets to be a bit slushy today as temperatures remain above the freezing mark.
Temperatures to drop back below freezing tomorrow
It will be mainly cloudy in Ottawa, with the temperature at 3 C at 5 a.m. up to a high of 5 C in the afternoon.
It's a similar story in Kingston, but with the high reaching 6 C.
Maniwaki's mild temperatures bring a chance of rain throughout the day.
Temperatures are expected to dip just below the freezing point early tomorrow morning and stay there, with a chance of snow in eastern Ontario.
Daytime highs get back to more of a normal range after that, but nights won't get to their usual low of -15 C or so until midweek.
