Another mild, melty day in the capital

Expect the streets to be a bit slushy today as temperatures remain above the freezing mark.

It will be mainly cloudy in Ottawa, with the temperature at 3 C at 5 a.m. up to a high of 5 C in the afternoon.

It's a similar story in Kingston, but with the high reaching 6 C.

Maniwaki's mild temperatures bring a chance of rain throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to dip just below the freezing point early tomorrow morning and stay there, with a chance of snow in eastern Ontario.

Daytime highs get back to more of a normal range after that, but nights won't get to their usual low of -15 C or so until midweek.