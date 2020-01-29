Sunny, chilly Wednesday should be as cold as this week gets

Here's where the forecast for the next few days hits its lowest point.

Today's high is a seasonally-average -6 C in Ottawa under sunny skies, -4 C in Kingston, then it ducks to about -20 C tonight by about midnight.

The overnight wind chill of about -25 is right around what it takes for Ottawa Public Health to issue a frostbite advisory for that extra reminder to bundle up.

Thursday's daytime high is about the same as today, but the overnight low should settle at or slightly under -10 C, more like -16 C in Pembroke.

In Maniwaki, the low is still expected to be about -20 C.

Much of this late-January Confederation Line shortage has coincided with a warm spell, but not today. (CBC)

It's a slightly-warmer transition day of sorts to end January on Friday, with a high of -4 C and overnight low of -7 C expected under cloudy skies.

In Maniwaki that means a still-icy overnight low of -15 C before a warmer weekend.

A decent chance of flurries hangs over the first weekend of Winterlude, with highs around 0 C and lows around -5 C.

There aren't potentially-problematic "periods of snow" in the forecast anymore.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is still closed, by the way.