Sunny, chilly Wednesday should be as cold as this week gets
Wind chill tonight is around frostbite advisory territory
Here's where the forecast for the next few days hits its lowest point.
Today's high is a seasonally-average -6 C in Ottawa under sunny skies, -4 C in Kingston, then it ducks to about -20 C tonight by about midnight.
The overnight wind chill of about -25 is right around what it takes for Ottawa Public Health to issue a frostbite advisory for that extra reminder to bundle up.
Thursday's daytime high is about the same as today, but the overnight low should settle at or slightly under -10 C, more like -16 C in Pembroke.
In Maniwaki, the low is still expected to be about -20 C.
It's a slightly-warmer transition day of sorts to end January on Friday, with a high of -4 C and overnight low of -7 C expected under cloudy skies.
In Maniwaki that means a still-icy overnight low of -15 C before a warmer weekend.
A decent chance of flurries hangs over the first weekend of Winterlude, with highs around 0 C and lows around -5 C.
There aren't potentially-problematic "periods of snow" in the forecast anymore.
The Rideau Canal Skateway is still closed, by the way.
Comments
