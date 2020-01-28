Warm spell ending today

The tuque-doffing, puddle-lake-forming mild streak will fade into the rearview mirror today.

For the first time since last Tuesday Ottawa's daytime high is not expected to peek above zero, instead settling at about -2 C most of the day.

There has been some freezing drizzle in the region and that possibility continues until around noon in more southerly parts of the area, with it likely ending earlier up in Maniwaki.

Tonight it's expected to get down to -8 C by midnight and -16 C by tomorrow's sunrise.

That early-morning wind chill is expected to make it feel like -23.

Kids slide in Gatineau's Jacques Cartier Park during Winterlude 2019. This year's festival starts Friday after a spell of cold nights. (Ian Black/CBC)

Wednesday and Thursday offer near-identical outlooks with sunny days peaking at about -6 C and more nights of about -16 C; as usual, a few degrees warmer in Kingston.

Friday will be more like today with a high of -3 C, but a night that's not expected to be as chilly.

The weekend is again looking warmer than most of the week for the stary of Winterlude.

Saturday's high is -1 C with some flurries and Sunday's is a somewhat-concerning high of 0 C with periods of snow a possibility in Ottawa.

That was the early outlook for last weekend, which ended up being a smorgasbord of slush.