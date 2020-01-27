1 more warmer day in the region before a dip back to normal

Ottawa's above 0 C again for the sixth straight day, but that streak should end tomorrow.

Today's high is 1 C with a chance of flurries in the capital and an overnight low of -4 C.

It's a similar outlook today in Kingston, Pembroke and Maniwaki.

There isn't any snow or rain in the forecast after that, potentially until the weekend — the puddles are already quite deep after 12 centimetres of snow and five millimetres of rain this weekend in Ottawa.

Tuesday should top out at -2 C with a wind chill making it feel more like -10 and an overnight low of -13 C.

Today's forecast suggests another day of slush and puddles to navigate in neighbourhoods across the region for Rogue and other two- and four-legged travellers. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

The rest of the workweek settles in to what's normal for late January: daytime highs around -5 C and overnight lows approaching -15 C.

Those lows are around the ice-making sweet spot for the Rideau Canal Skateway, which became a victim of this mild streak when it closed late Saturday night.

The weekend is looking warmer with some flurries; it's too early to tell if it will peek above zero again for the first weekend of Winterlude but the forecast suggests it won't be as sloppy as the last few weekends.

By the way, the sun is rising in Ottawa again before 7:30 a.m. and setting after 5 p.m.