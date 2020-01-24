Freezing rain warning issued for Kingston, Bancroft
Ottawa could see freezing rain Saturday afternoon, followed by snow
Environment Canada is warning people in regions west and southwest of Ottawa to be prepared for freezing rain overnight Friday and into Saturday.
Bancroft, Kingston, Hastings Highlands, Denbigh, Odessa, Frontenac Islands, Consecon and Napanee, Ont. are all under a freezing rain warning Friday.
The freezing rain is forecast to start overnight and early Saturday morning, and will continue until it turns to snow Saturday afternoon. As much as five millimetres of freezing rain is possible, Environment Canada says.
Kingston's temperature remains stuck at zero through Saturday., and the city could see 10 to 15 centimetres of snow by Saturday night.
"Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions," Environment Canada says.
Freezing rain possible in Ottawa
Ottawa is also in store for some messy weather this weekend. As of Friday evening, the city was not under a freezing rain warning, but Environment Canada has issued a weather advisory.
Ottawa could see freezing rain Saturday afternoon followed by snow by Saturday evening.
"A freezing rain warning may be required as details become more certain," Environment Canada said.
Friday's low in Ottawa will hit –4 C, while the temperature remains frozen at zero throughout Saturday. As much as 10 centimetres of snow is expected to cover Ottawa by Sunday.
