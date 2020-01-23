Warm forecast into next week

It will continue to feel like someone fast-forwarded the weather several weeks.

Ottawa hit a high of 1 C yesterday and is expected to do about the same for the next five days.

Overnight lows won't get colder than -5 C or so.

Ottawa hasn't had six straight days with highs on the plus side since the end of November.

The Rideau Canal Skateway is closed between Bank and Bronson this morning because of the effect the warm weather has had on the ice.

It's open from Bronson to its southern end and Bank to Somerset Street.

Today should be mainly cloudy with a high of 2 C, sinking to -4 C overnight.

Tomorrow could be more sunny, with basically the same temperatures.

The capital could get some snow Saturday night into Sunday, roughly in the five to 10 centimetre range as we see it now.

Kingston could get some rain Friday night into Saturday, or it could stick to just snow.

Maniwaki is expected to see rain alone on Saturday before snow starts butting back in through Sunday.