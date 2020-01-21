Harsh wind chill fizzles out today

The late-January air will lose its sting as today goes along.

It's -19 C with a wind chill making it feel like -24 at 6 a.m. in Ottawa, on its way up to a high of -6 C this afternoon with a wind chill at -12.

That's about where it will stay overnight.

Kingston swerves from a wind chill at -27 this morning to -8 this afternoon, with a high of -3 C.

Pembroke and Maniwaki are at a shivery -23 C at 6 a.m. before the warmth settles in.

They pretty much match the capital from tonight onward.

Tomorrow kicks off a string of mostly-cloudy days with a forecasted high around 0 C and low around -5 C.

Some amount of snow is still predicted for Saturday into Sunday.