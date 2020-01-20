Week should warm after bitter beginning

Today should be the coldest day of the workweek, which doesn't look like it has much snow or ice in store.

Monday starts in the capital with the air between -15 and -20 C and wind chill around that frostbite advisory threshold of -25.

The warmest it should feel today is -10 C this afternoon under sunny skies with a wind chill of about -18; a few degrees warmer than that in Kingston, as usual.

Tonight's low is -22 C with wind chill again meaning a significant risk of frostbite if you don't act accordingly by layering up and not lingering outside for a while.

Tomorrow afternoon may have some flurries and a high up to -8 C, where the temperature should stabilize through the night.

That's right around the sweet spot for the ice on the Rideau Canal Skateway, currently open through part of the Glebe.

Skaters are seen from the Flora Footbridge as they skate along the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa on the opening day of its 50th season, on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020. This is the first skating season since the bridge opened in June. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Kingston should get up to -3 or so tomorrow.

Highs around 0 C

After that the forecast calls for daytime highs around the freezing point and overnight lows warmer than the average of -16 C for late January in Ottawa.

The very early outlook for the weekend suggests there could be some amount of snow that's heavier than flurries, which will of course get more specific in the days to come.

20.9 cm of snow fell at the Ottawa airport this past weekend, the most in any system since mid-February last year.

Also, Friday morning's low of -20.8 C made it the coldest day of the young year.