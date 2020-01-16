Snow expected to taper off around noon, but temperature drop won't stop

Snow starts the day and cold will usher it out.

It started to snow between midnight and 1 a.m. in Ottawa and is expected to keep it up until around noon, when it should taper to flurries.

Two to four centimetres are expected to drop between 5 a.m. and the end of this snowfall in the Ottawa, Cornwall and Kingston areas.

Pembroke should see slightly less snow and Maniwaki, even less.

(Environment Canada)

As the day goes on, the cold will become more of a factor.

At 5 a.m. today, it was -2 C in Ottawa — by 5 a.m. tomorrow, it could be -21 C with a wind chill making it feel like -28.

Kingston could feel like -25 by tomorrow morning and Pembroke and Maniwaki could feel like the low thirties.

That's enough for a serious risk of frostbite.

Chilly, snowy weekend

The air should hit minus double-digits around sundown in the capital and the wind chill should hit -20 by around 8 p.m.

Tomorrow is looking sunny, but only gets up to -13 C in Ottawa with another cold night ahead.

Expect periods of snow through Saturday as it holds steady around -12 C. Kingston could get close to zero, but not quite top it.

Flurries are in the cards on Sunday then it may be a sunny, but cold start to the next workweek.