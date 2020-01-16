Snow expected to taper off around noon, but temperature drop won't stop
2 to 4 more cm expected in Ottawa as region heads into frostbite territory tonight
Snow starts the day and cold will usher it out.
It started to snow between midnight and 1 a.m. in Ottawa and is expected to keep it up until around noon, when it should taper to flurries.
Two to four centimetres are expected to drop between 5 a.m. and the end of this snowfall in the Ottawa, Cornwall and Kingston areas.
Pembroke should see slightly less snow and Maniwaki, even less.
As the day goes on, the cold will become more of a factor.
At 5 a.m. today, it was -2 C in Ottawa — by 5 a.m. tomorrow, it could be -21 C with a wind chill making it feel like -28.
Kingston could feel like -25 by tomorrow morning and Pembroke and Maniwaki could feel like the low thirties.
That's enough for a serious risk of frostbite.
Chilly, snowy weekend
The air should hit minus double-digits around sundown in the capital and the wind chill should hit -20 by around 8 p.m.
Tomorrow is looking sunny, but only gets up to -13 C in Ottawa with another cold night ahead.
Expect periods of snow through Saturday as it holds steady around -12 C. Kingston could get close to zero, but not quite top it.
Flurries are in the cards on Sunday then it may be a sunny, but cold start to the next workweek.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.