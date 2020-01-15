10 to 15 centimetres of snow possible starting this evening

Expect a snowy night ahead, especially in Ottawa and communities to the south and east.

Environment Canada says 10 to 15 centimetres of snow could fall from this evening until tomorrow afternoon, with areas along the St. Lawrence expected to see the most.

A special weather statement covers the capital and communities such as Smiths Falls, Brockville and Cornwall.

It's not expected to reach the threshold of 15 centimetres in 12 hours to trigger a snowfall warning.

Kingston might get some freezing drizzle and five to seven centimetres of snow.

Pembroke could see snow in the five to 10 centimetre range, while Maniwaki could get two to four.

Cold air follows snow

Before the snow, Ottawa should get up to a high of 0 C under cloudy skies.

As the snow ends, tomorrow's temperature should drop to -7 C with a wind chill making it feel like -17 in Ottawa, -13 in Kingston and -20 in Pembroke and Maniwaki.

Thursday night's low is -19 C in Ottawa and Friday should also be pretty cold.

Snow is still in the forecast for Saturday, but it may not last as far into Sunday as it seemed like it may a day or two ago.

Maniwaki is the exception, where falling snow could greet you as you get up Sunday morning.