Light snow, risk of freezing drizzle kicks in this afternoon

A pretty standard winter day lies ahead.

Ottawa's stirring this morning at -9 C and eyeing a high of -6 C before dipping back down a few degrees overnight.

Pembroke starts at -19 C at 5 a.m., but rises to match Ottawa's temperatures by the afternoon.

Light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle should start around mid-afternoon and last through the night. Maniwaki should only get snow.

Tomorrow's high in Ottawa is 0 C, down from the forecast of 3 C we had yesterday morning.

Kingston is expected to hit 2 C tomorrow after getting up to -1 C today.

A little bit more snow could fall on a not-too-cold Wednesday night.

The temperature dips down to around -20 C Thursday night. No longer does it seem that reaching -30 C in the Maniwaki areathat nights is a possibility.

It stays colder than average through Friday, with snow still in the forecast Saturday and potentially a significant amount lasting into Sunday.

Ottawa and other more southerly parts of the region have ticked back above nine hours of daylight, by the way.