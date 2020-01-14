Light snow, risk of freezing drizzle kicks in this afternoon
It should start around mid-afternoon and last through the night
A pretty standard winter day lies ahead.
Ottawa's stirring this morning at -9 C and eyeing a high of -6 C before dipping back down a few degrees overnight.
Pembroke starts at -19 C at 5 a.m., but rises to match Ottawa's temperatures by the afternoon.
Light snow and a risk of freezing drizzle should start around mid-afternoon and last through the night. Maniwaki should only get snow.
Tomorrow's high in Ottawa is 0 C, down from the forecast of 3 C we had yesterday morning.
Kingston is expected to hit 2 C tomorrow after getting up to -1 C today.
A little bit more snow could fall on a not-too-cold Wednesday night.
The temperature dips down to around -20 C Thursday night. No longer does it seem that reaching -30 C in the Maniwaki areathat nights is a possibility.
It stays colder than average through Friday, with snow still in the forecast Saturday and potentially a significant amount lasting into Sunday.
Ottawa and other more southerly parts of the region have ticked back above nine hours of daylight, by the way.
