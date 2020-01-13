Forecast settles down after another slushy weekend

This week's weather seems poised to settle down after a weekend that was all over the place.

Ottawa got 12 centimetres of snow on Sunday after getting nearly four centimetres (38.9 millimetres) of rain on Saturday.

That was the rainiest single day in Ottawa since more than 61 millimetres fell on July 25, 2018.

The measuring station in Trenton picked up a hair short of 60 millimetres of rain on Saturday.

Temperatures swerved from -10 C to start Friday to 8 C by noon Saturday to -11 as Sunday turned into Monday.

Today brings a chance of light snow and perhaps a bit of freezing drizzle during the day, with a high of -7 C and a bit of wind chill.

Precipitation should stop around sundown (that's 4:42 p.m. in Ottawa) as the capital settles down to an overnight low of -13.

Kingston could see the freezing drizzle make a comeback this evening after a day that should get up to around zero.

Maniwaki's overnight wind chill of -29 makes for a risk of frostbite if you aren't properly prepared.

Snowy weekend?

There's a mix of sun and cloud tomorrow with a low of -7 C and wind chill tacked on to make it feel as crisp as -16 in Ottawa.

Kingston will float around -1 C most of Tuesday, while that freezing drizzle may make your windows crackle in the Pembroke area again.

Wednesday may bump above zero by a couple of degrees, then comes a colder end to the workweek with a serious frostbite risk potentially in the cards.

That's at its most severe in the Maniwaki area, which could get below -30 C before wind chill is factored in for the first time in about a year.

The early outlook for the weekend is temperatures around - 10 C and some amount of snow Friday night and all day Saturday.

More to come on that system in the coming days.