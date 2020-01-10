Temperatures to soar above zero this morning

It's about to get all April-ey out there.

While it still may be below the freezing mark as many are getting to work, it won't be long until the temperature heaves itself above zero later this morning.

That's where it will stay until tomorrow afternoon.

Today's high is 6 C, which could challenge the 81-year-old mark for warmest recorded Jan. 10 in Ottawa of 6.7 C in 1939.

Records could be in jeopardy in Kingston as well.

It will stay around that temperature overnight as rain or drizzle starts to fall.

It will take a bit of a downward bob in Pembroke to around the freezing mark — and though Maniwaki is further north, its temperature dynamic is pretty close to the capital's.

Kingston could get 15 to 25 millimetres of rain by Saturday afternoon.

Then comes freezing rain

Tomorrow will get up to 8 C in the morning (also close to the records) before dropping to -1 C in the afternoon and -10 C overnight.

Along with that comes a risk of a significant amount of freezing rain in the afternoon along with the temperature dip.

Pembroke could start to get hit with some ice in the morning, getting up to five centimetres of ice pellets.

Environment Canada still has a special weather statement about freezing rain across the region, which is short of a watch or warning for now.

That freezing rain could change to snow sometime Saturday night into Sunday, with a high of -3 C.

Monday brings flurries from a mix of sun and cloud. It could snow bit more heavily in the Maniwaki area.