Thursday kicks off a couple of mild days

Temperatures will push above the freezing point across the region this morning into tomorrow.

Ottawa will be slightly chilly in the morning, just below the freezing mark but with windchill making it feel more like -7. There is also be a chance of flurries in the early morning.

Things will warm up quickly, as the capital is expected to get above zero well before noon and hit a high of 4 C in the afternoon.

The temperature will stay above the freezing point overnight and carry over for a mild Friday.

The early January averages in Ottawa are a high of -6 C and low of -15 C.

Mix of snow, rain near Maniwaki

Things will be slightly warmer in Kingston, hitting a high of 5 C under a mix of sun and cloud. But expect a windy day with some gusts hitting up to 50 km/h.

Cornwall is expected to be similar, with a high of 4 C but slightly less wind.

Maniwaki will have some periods of light snow that will turn into rain as the temperatures rise in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to drop just below freezing over the weekend, with much colder temperatures in store for next week.