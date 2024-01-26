Freezing rain warning ends for Ottawa, Gatineau

The freezing rain warning for the Ottawa-Gatineau region has ended, according to Environment Canada.

There are currently no other weather alerts in effect for the region.

Several school bus services cancelled their morning runs due to Friday's to messy weather.

Exams were also pushed back at the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board and Ottawa Catholic School Board.

With temperatures hovering around zero, this morning's freezing rain wasn't expected to last.

The warning was declared over just after 11 a.m.

The region has had a warmer January than normal, with a run of temperatures at or above the freezing mark.

The Rideau Canal Skateway, which partially opened on Sunday, was closed again on Wednesday and remains closed until further notice.