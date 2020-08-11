Heat, storm alerts should end tonight

Tuesday should be the last day of the heat warning in the Ottawa area, with a risk of strong thunderstorms in western Quebec.

Environment Canada's heat warning for Ottawa, Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Lanark County and the Brockville and Cornwall areas remains in place.

The capital's high is forecasted at 31 C, which would be hotter than a Monday that peaked at about 29 C. Today's peak humidex of 38 would make it feel about as muggy as yesterday.

Ottawa has not opened any cooling centres. Its pools are open with an appointment and splash pads are open to just show up. Today's water quality report for its open beaches isn't out yet.

There should be a few showers this afternoon and evening with the risk of a thunderstorm, then that heat breaking will feel like an overnight low of 15 C and little to no humidity.

A severe thunderstorm watch covers the rest of western Quebec, forecasting a risk of strong winds, rain and hail this afternoon and evening.

Maniwaki could hit a high of 27 C, with humidity making it feel like the mid-30s during an afternoon with a few showers, then an overnight low of 14 C.

A warm sunrise over the Ottawa River. <br>The Heatwave Warning remains in effect but less humid weather arrives tomorrow. Skies cloud over w/scattered 🌧& risk of a⚡️by pm into the eve. High 31°. Humidex 39. At least a cooling wind will pick up,⬆️SW 20-40. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottweather?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottweather</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ottnews?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ottnews</a> <a href="https://t.co/nJXnpJ9p9g">pic.twitter.com/nJXnpJ9p9g</a> —@BlacksWeather

Elsewhere, Kingston follows the pattern with a forecasted high near 30 C, humidity and afternoon showers that may feature thunder and lightning. Pembroke is similar, albiet a few degrees cooler.

Local forecasts Wednesday to Saturday are similar: Ottawa's has sunny daytime highs around 30 C and nights dipping down to 20 C. A good chance of rain begins Saturday night into the start of the workweek.

That rain may start during the day Saturday around Kingston and Pembroke, where thermometers will likely peak in the mid-20s that day, and Maniwaki's outlook is a few degrees cooler each day.