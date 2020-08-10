Heat warnings wrap around Ottawa area today, tomorrow

Ottawa and most of the areas around it could see daytime highs in the low 30s and humidity of around 40 to start the workweek.

There is a heat warning from Environment Canada for Ottawa, Gatineau, Prescott-Russell, Lanark County and the Brockville and Cornwall areas.

It's expected to cover today and tomorrow and include a Monday night that shouldn't dip below 20 C, with humidity stacked atop of that.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers or thundershowers this afternoon and early evening.

Ottawa hasn't announced any cooling centres and hasn't put out its daily report on which beaches are safe for swimming today.

Tomorrow is similar to today when it comes to temperatures and the chance of rain and thunderstorms, then the rest of the week looks sunny and hot, though the heat warning isn't expected to last past Tuesday.

After a July that was the second-hottest on record in Ottawa, that city hasn't had a humidex reaching 40 yet this month.

Still hot elsewhere

For the areas without a heat warning, Kingston is just missing those thresholds with a sunny high of 30 C and humidex making it feel like 39 today leading to an overnight low of 19 C.

It looks like it stays a few degrees cooler than Ottawa through the week.

In Pembroke — where there was a light earthquake felt Sunday night — it may be rattled by thunderstorms today and tomorrow afternoon. It too will feel slightly cooler than the areas with heat warnings.

Maniwaki has a stronger chance of rain or thundershowers but is a few degrees cooler still, expected to peak around 27 C today and tomorrow and get down to 12 C Tuesday night.