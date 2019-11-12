Today's heavy snow gives way to tonight's -30 wind chill

A snowfall warning remains in effect for most of the region, but don't ignore how bitterly cold it may get tonight.

Five to 10 more centimetres may fall as of 5 a.m. on top of the 10 to 15 centimetres that's already fallen.

For example, Ottawa and Belleville had seven centimetres of snow on Thursday.

Cornwall may get 15 more centimetres today.

Winds may gust up to 40 km/h.

(Environment Canada)

It's easier to list the areas NOT covered by a snowfall warning: the Belleville area, Renfrew County and the Pontiac.

Those eastern Ontario regions still have special weather statements, with five more centimetres possible in Belleville and two to four in Renfrew County.

School buses are cancelled across eastern Ontario and Ottawa has a street parking ban in effect after 7 a.m.

Bryden Denyes, manager for urban roads, says a street parking ban will be in place starting at 7 a.m. Friday morning to allow the city's snow clearing operations to run smoothly. 0:44

The snow is expected to end before midnight as the temperature plummets from a daytime high of -6 C to an overnight low of -23 C in Ottawa with a wind chill making it feel like -30.

Tomorrow's high is -13 C under sunny skies, with an overnight low of -20. C.

Sunday is warmer and cloudy, with snow back in the forecast for that night into Monday.