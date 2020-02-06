Lengthy snowstorm settling in over much of eastern Ontario

Snow and possibly freezing rain could fall well into Friday, with Brockville, Cornwall and Prescott-Russell forecast to be hit the hardest.

Those regions have a snowfall warning, with two to four centimetres of snow expected today, 10 to 15 cm overnight and 10 or more cm tomorrow.

The heaviest snow is expected after midnight.

Communities such as Ottawa, Gatineau, Kingston and Belleville expecting 10 to 15 centimetres of snow in this system, potentially more, with most of it coming after sundown today.

It's led to cancelled school buses in school boards to the south and east of Ottawa — the UCDSB and CDSBEO — and in the Kingston area.

(Environment Canada)

There's a risk of freezing drizzle in these regions this afternoon and early evening, likely affecting the Kingston area first.

Winds won't be too much of an issue in many areas, staying around 15 km/h — though it may gust up to 40 km/h around Kingston, adding to drifts and its wind chill.

Renfrew County and the Outaouais aren't covered by weather alerts, with Pembroke expecting six to 10 centimetres by tomorrow evening and Maniwaki 10 or more.

(Environment Canada)

Ottawa is on its way from -11 C at 6 a.m. and a wind chill of -19 to a high of -5 C. Wind chill overnight could make it feel around -13.

Tomorrow's high is also -5 C with an overnight low of -18 C. In Pembroke it's expected to cool off to -10 C Friday afternoon on a way to an overnight low of -24 C.

Saturday is sunny and a colder high of -12 C.

Maniwaki's overnight lows are -22 C Friday and -27 C Saturday; the latter would be the coldest that region has experienced this winter.

Snow may return to the region Sunday night into Monday.