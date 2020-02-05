Thursday's snow and ice pellets to be felt most strongly along St. Lawrence

Communities such as Kingston, Cornwall and Belleville could see five to 10 centimetres of snow mixed with ice pellets most of the day tomorrow.

There isn't much out of the ordinary in today's forecast, a mix of sun and cloud with a morning wind chill that has an edge to it (-18 at 5 a.m. in Ottawa), a high of -5 C and overnight low of -12 C.

Thursday is when the weather may butt into your plans.

Environment Canada says the snow and potential ice pellets are expected to start after midnight and fall into Friday morning along the St. Lawrence River and Lake Ontario in our region.

Areas further north such as Ottawa, Pembroke and Maniwaki don't have a special weather statement such as those for the areas mentioned above; they should get less snow total, but could still snow most of Thursday into Friday.

The system is on its way up from Texas.

Tomorrow and Friday's highs are also -5 C, with it potentially getting down to -17 C in Ottawa Friday night.

Saturday and Sunday offer temperatures that are about normal with a mix of sun and cloud — except Maniwaki, where the daytime high of -13 C and overnight low of -27 C are below average.

Periods of snow are back in the forecast Sunday night into Monday everywhere but Pembroke.