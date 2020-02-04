Temperature bumps above zero again today

It's the second of a two-day warmer spell, but colder air and snow will be back with us again soon.

Southerly parts of the region should be at or above zero from about noon until suppertime, with a high of about 2 C.

It should just edge above freezing for a few hours further north and may not get into positive territory in Maniwaki.

The wind chill could make it feel like -10 in Ottawa around the time many are heading to work, more of a bite than the wind has up the Ottawa Valley.

Tonight's low is -12 C in Ottawa and -16 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki, the latter expecting a wind chill of about -24 that means a serious risk of frostbite for the unprepared.

Potential late-week mess

Tomorrow we can expect a high of -5 C under mostly sunny skies with a similar low.

Following that, it should snow on Thursday and periods of snow could last well into Friday. Kingston could see some freezing rain.

There is still no centimetre estimate.

The early outlook for the weekend, a mix of sun and cloud and temperatures that aren't too extreme, doesn't seem to offer any wrinkles for whatever plans you may have in the works.