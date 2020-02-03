Weirdly warm start to 1st full week of February

It should get well above zero today in the region under mostly cloudy skies.

The forecast should edge above the freezing point by late morning and could stay there the rest of the day, peaking at 5 C in Ottawa and Kingston, 3 C in Pembroke and 2 C in Maniwaki.

The warmest Feb. 3 in Ottawa in Environment Canada's records going back to 1939 was 7.9 C in 2016.

There's a smog warning in Gatineau this morning because of poor air quality, mainly from wood-burning stoves.

Tonight's low is -7 C with a forecasted high of 2 C tomorrow.

It should get closer to normal after that, but without much sun in the forecast.

The outlook currently calls for periods of snow Thursday that could last into Friday, without having a firm feel for how many centimetres that may mean.