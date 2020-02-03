Weirdly warm start to 1st full week of February
High of 5 C in Ottawa today, 2 C tomorrow
It should get well above zero today in the region under mostly cloudy skies.
The forecast should edge above the freezing point by late morning and could stay there the rest of the day, peaking at 5 C in Ottawa and Kingston, 3 C in Pembroke and 2 C in Maniwaki.
The warmest Feb. 3 in Ottawa in Environment Canada's records going back to 1939 was 7.9 C in 2016.
There's a smog warning in Gatineau this morning because of poor air quality, mainly from wood-burning stoves.
Tonight's low is -7 C with a forecasted high of 2 C tomorrow.
It should get closer to normal after that, but without much sun in the forecast.
The outlook currently calls for periods of snow Thursday that could last into Friday, without having a firm feel for how many centimetres that may mean.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.