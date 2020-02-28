Chillier weekend becomes a mild start to March

The snow is in the past, chillier air is with us now and warmth is in the near future.

Ottawa ended up getting a hair short of 20 centimetres of snow in this week's storm, with 4.3 millimetres of rain.

The temperature drop that started around noon yesterday kept going until sunrise this morning, when it was about -12 C with a wind chill making it feel like -22.

Today's high is -7 C, with winds gusting up to 50 km/h making it feel more like -16 at best.

Tonight drops back down to about -13 C with a wind chill of about -20.

You can essentially copy and paste Friday's forecast for Saturday.

Snow squalls near Kingston

There's a chance snow squalls hit the area from Belleville to Kingston late this afternoon, blasting the Highway 401 corridor with two to five centimetres of snow in an hour.

It too is looking several degrees colder than usual, with a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday.

In Pembroke, the overnight cold of about -18 C and wind chill neat -25 means a serious risk of frostbite.

Maniwaki won't get quite that cold.

Ottawa got just under 20 centimetres of snow Wednesday and Thursday. Not only was that not the worst storm in years, it wasn't the most snow we got in a single system this month. (Andrew Foote/CBC)

Sunday's high is below Ottawa's early-March average of -2 C (at -4 C), but its low is above the normal of -11 C (at -5 C).

That milder weather should stick around, with highs in the 4 C to 7 C range in Kingston and the 3 to 5 C range further north well into next week.

There's a decent chance of snow or rain on Monday.