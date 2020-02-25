Mild Tuesday, then winter storm comes knocking

Pardon us if we look past today: a pleasant, cloudy Tuesday with a high of 4 C in Ottawa and overnight low of -4 C.

It's the next day where the weather will have a bigger effect on your plans.

It will snow and should be heavier as you move north in our region.

Areas north of Gatineau are under a winter storm watch because they could get 25 to 35 centimetres of snow starting around noon Wednesday and lasting well into Thursday.

In Ottawa, a few centimetes of snow should fall in the daytime but most is expected to come after sundown

The special weather statement that covers it and other areas along the Ottawa River said it depends on the track of the storm, but the big-picture forecast is 10 to 25 centimetres of snow.

Rain, ice along St. Lawrence

If you're along the St. Lawrence and Lake Ontario, you could get five to 15 centimetres of snow starting early in the morning that could mix with rain and ice in the afternoon and peter out overnight.

Temperatures shouldn't stray that far from zero tomorrow.

Snow, some of it blowing around, may last into Thursday north of the St. Lawrence as temperatures start to get back to normal.

It doesn't look like any messy weather is in store for the weekend.