Springlike start to the week, then there could be lots of midweek snow

Plenty of snow will be melted away today and tomorrow, but we'll be getting more back on Wednesday.

Yesterday peaked at 6.1 C in the capital, second this year only to the 8.3 C it hit Jan. 11.

Today's high in Ottawa is 7 C under mostly sunny skies and a UV index of 3, which is moderate.

Tomorrow's high is 6 C and the lows both night should only reach -4 C.

Kingston's forecasted high of 6 C today approaches the Feb. 24 record going back to 1932, which was 8 C in 1984.

Pembroke and Maniwaki should get up to around 4 C today and tomorrow.

Maniwaki's daily high temperature record of 5.1 C in 1998 is in jeopardy too.

Ottawa has lost seven centimetres of snow at the airport (32 cm to 25 cm) from Wednesday to Sunday, and stands to lose more over the next two days.

15-25 cm of snow possible

Then comes Wednesday.

There's snow in the forecast from Tuesday night through Wednesday and into Thursday, when there could be strong winds.

A special weather statement for western Quebec (except Gatineau) warns of 15 to 25 cm with the chance of some rain or freezing rain.

There's no amount estimate for eastern Ontario yet.

Kingston has a strong chance of getting some rain with this system.

Highs those days should be around zero, then it should cool off for the weekend and the start of March.