Warmer weather sets in today, lasts well into next week

Bundle up if you're out this morning, but it won't take as much bundling after that.

Ottawa starts today at –18 C with wind chill of about –25, but that's on its way up to about –6 C by noon and a high of –2 C around that late-afternoon time many people start their weekends.

Kingston is going from –15 C early this morning to a high of 0 C, Pembroke from –17 C to –1 C and Maniwaki from –19 C to 0 C.

There's a chance of flurries all day and an overnight low of –6 C.

Ottawa's Friday forecast

Saturday's high is 1 C, Sunday's 4 C and Monday's 5 C, with nights more like Friday's than the colder nights earlier this week.

The early look at the middle of next week is that a decent amount of snow could fall Tuesday night through Thursday as the temperature drops back toward normal.

Kingston could see some rain Monday night into Tuesday.