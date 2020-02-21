Warmer weather sets in today, lasts well into next week
Ottawa's -18 C at 5 a.m., should be -6 C by noon — then 4 straight days above zero
Bundle up if you're out this morning, but it won't take as much bundling after that.
Ottawa starts today at –18 C with wind chill of about –25, but that's on its way up to about –6 C by noon and a high of –2 C around that late-afternoon time many people start their weekends.
Kingston is going from –15 C early this morning to a high of 0 C, Pembroke from –17 C to –1 C and Maniwaki from –19 C to 0 C.
There's a chance of flurries all day and an overnight low of –6 C.
Ottawa's Friday forecast
Saturday's high is 1 C, Sunday's 4 C and Monday's 5 C, with nights more like Friday's than the colder nights earlier this week.
The early look at the middle of next week is that a decent amount of snow could fall Tuesday night through Thursday as the temperature drops back toward normal.
Kingston could see some rain Monday night into Tuesday.
