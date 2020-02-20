Cold air, wind chill should keep us bundled up today

Below-average temperatures across the board mean a serious frostbite risk in some places this morning and tonight.

Ottawa and Pembroke shouldn't get above –10 C today and should tumble to –20 C overnight.

Add in the wind chill, and they should feel like –18 at best this afternoon and –26 overnight, which can lead to frostbite quickly for the unprepared.

Maniwaki's at –25 C at 6 a.m. with wind chill making it feel around –30; it should rise to meet those Ontario communities by noon.

Kingston should feel like –10 this afternoon with the wind. Its overnight low is –15 C and its wind chill should make it feel around –20.

Feb. 20 temperatures

It will be much warmer after today.

Tomorrow's high in Ottawa is –1 C with an overnight low of –7 C.

Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than Friday, and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, getting up to 4 or 5 C in most areas (more like 2 C in Maniwaki).

All three days should feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a slight chance of flurries up the Ottawa Valley.

Clouds could return Monday and bring some mix of rain and snow that night.