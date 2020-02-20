Cold air, wind chill should keep us bundled up today
Below-average temperatures across the board mean serious frostbite risk in places
Below-average temperatures across the board mean a serious frostbite risk in some places this morning and tonight.
Ottawa and Pembroke shouldn't get above –10 C today and should tumble to –20 C overnight.
Add in the wind chill, and they should feel like –18 at best this afternoon and –26 overnight, which can lead to frostbite quickly for the unprepared.
Maniwaki's at –25 C at 6 a.m. with wind chill making it feel around –30; it should rise to meet those Ontario communities by noon.
Kingston should feel like –10 this afternoon with the wind. Its overnight low is –15 C and its wind chill should make it feel around –20.
Feb. 20 temperatures
It will be much warmer after today.
Tomorrow's high in Ottawa is –1 C with an overnight low of –7 C.
Saturday will be a few degrees warmer than Friday, and Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday, getting up to 4 or 5 C in most areas (more like 2 C in Maniwaki).
All three days should feature a mix of sun and cloud, with a slight chance of flurries up the Ottawa Valley.
Clouds could return Monday and bring some mix of rain and snow that night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.