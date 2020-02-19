Nippy wind chill today under mostly cloudy skies

Welcome to a pretty windy Wednesday with a chance of sudden snow in parts of the Outaouais.

Ottawa and Pembroke started the day around zero but are tumbling toward an afternoon of about -7 C, with winds gusting up to 40 or 50 km/h adding on a heap of wind chill.

It could feel like -17 this afternoon and about -25 overnight, with the air at -19 C.

A special weather statement for communities north of Gatineau says heavy flurries are a possibility along with the wind this morning, dropping about five centimetres in a snowy spurt.

(Aren't flurries always light, you ask? Not really. Environment Canada defines them [and showers] as precipitation that "starts and stops suddenly and changes quickly in intensity from light to heavy.")

The wind chill could make the Maniwaki area feel like -31 or -32 overnight for a serious risk of frostbite.

Kingston should hang out around -2 C most of the day with wind chill making it feel like -19 this afternoon on its way to an overnight low of -15 C.

Snow builds on chairs on Sparks Street in downtown Ottawa Jan. 18, 2020. (CBC)

Thursday's colder than normal in the region by several degrees, with a daytime high of -10 C and overnight low of -17 C in Ottawa; -14 C and -23 C in Maniwaki.

Friday's around normal and the weekend may be a bit warmer than usual for late February, with above-zero temperatures in the day Saturday through Tuesday.

There's not much snow, ice or rain expected from the skies after today in Ottawa — Kingston could get a mix of snow and rain Monday night.

We checked yesterday and before its 4.2 cm of snow, Ottawa had 157 centimetres of snow this season.

At the same point last year, it was at 255 cm.