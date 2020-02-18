Heavy snow turns to ice and/or rain this afternoon

Snow should start by sunrise and fall for most of the day in Ottawa, turning into drizzle this afternoon with a chance of some freezing stuff falling during the transition.

Special weather statements cover the region, without any watches or warnings.

Ottawa and the Ottawa Valley should expect about 10 centimetres of snow by mid-afternoon as the temperature rises from a low of -14 C this morning up to 2 C.

Kingston should get five to 10 centimetres of snow changing to rain around noon with gusts up to 60 km/h and a high of 6 C, which gets kind of close to its Feb. 18 warmth record (it almost hit 8 C this day in 2017).

Maniwaki could see up to 15 centimetres of snow, with a brief period of showers this evening before returning to flurries overnight.

(Environment Canada)

Tonight's low is -6 C in Ottawa, which is around where it should settle during a blustery Wednesday.

Winds could gust up to 50 km/h as the temperature tumbles to -10 C that afternoon and -21 C overnight.

The forecast calls for it to hit -24 C that night in Pembroke and -27 C in Maniwaki.

Thursday is looking sunny and chilly with a high of -9 C, then after that it looks sunny and milder with highs juuuuust above zero through the weekend.