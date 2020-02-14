Extreme cold warnings continue to cover eastern Ontario

There will be a serious risk of frostbite all day and into tomorrow morning in much of the region.

Environment Canada's extreme cold warnings from yesterday morning are still in place for eastern Ontario and Gatineau.

Other communities at 5 a.m.:

* Maniwaki -26 (-34 wind chill)
* Ottawa -23 (-34)
* Kingston -22 (-30)
* Cornwall -21 (-29)
* Belleville -21 (-24)

Ottawa's forecasted high is -17 C; if it reaches that, it will be the lowest high of the season.

Ottawa and areas further north may not get above -20 C air with -30 wind chill until the afternoon and the "best" the wind chill should make it feel like is -24.

Ottawa Public Health's threshold for a frostbite advisory is -25 wind chill or temperature, so protect yourself as you head out.

The last time the capital didn't get above -17 C in a day was Jan. 21, 2019.

Kingston gets up to -11 C today without much wind chill.

Tonight's low in the rest of the region is -25 C with a wind chill of about -30.

Up to -4 C tomorrow

The tide turns tomorrow.

It won't be magically blissful again outside if you're out early in the morning — but the capital is going up to about a high of -4 C and overnight low of -8 C.

Maniwaki has a similar temperature, but snow in the forecast that night and periods of snow all day Sunday.

That day should get up to about the freezing point, with lows stooping to -17 C that night; -22 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki.

Family Day Monday is looking sunny in most places and -7 C, with periods of snow that night into a milder Tuesday.