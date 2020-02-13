Snowy day with temperatures that plummet this afternoon
10 cm expected in Ottawa by tomorrow morning, when it will feel like -30
Yesterday's weather headline started "Pleasant day today" — today definitely won't be.
Expect five centimetres of snow in Ottawa today, another five overnight, and temperatures that drop from a high of -1 C late in the morning to -8 C at 5 p.m., -15 C by midnight and the minus twenties by tomorrow morning.
With wind chill, it should feel like -30 early Friday, which is enough for a serious risk of frostbite.
Kingston is expecting less snow and its usual two to three-degree warmer conditions. Same with Maniwaki, but colder instead of warmer.
Pembroke's looking at five centimetres of snow today, without much during a night that drops to -26 C.
Weather settles this weekend
Tomorrow's high is just -11 C under sunny skies with a bit of wind chill, then it drops down to -20 C overnight with no wind chill forecast yet.
Saturday gets up to -5 C and stays around there overnight, while Sunday's high is 0 C.
After that, temperatures get back to around normal for mid-February.
There could be snow to end Ontario's long weekend Monday night.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.