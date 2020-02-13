Snowy day with temperatures that plummet this afternoon

Yesterday's weather headline started "Pleasant day today" — today definitely won't be.

Expect five centimetres of snow in Ottawa today, another five overnight, and temperatures that drop from a high of -1 C late in the morning to -8 C at 5 p.m., -15 C by midnight and the minus twenties by tomorrow morning.

With wind chill, it should feel like -30 early Friday, which is enough for a serious risk of frostbite.

Kingston is expecting less snow and its usual two to three-degree warmer conditions. Same with Maniwaki, but colder instead of warmer.

Pembroke's looking at five centimetres of snow today, without much during a night that drops to -26 C.

Weather settles this weekend

Tomorrow's high is just -11 C under sunny skies with a bit of wind chill, then it drops down to -20 C overnight with no wind chill forecast yet.

Saturday gets up to -5 C and stays around there overnight, while Sunday's high is 0 C.

After that, temperatures get back to around normal for mid-February.

There could be snow to end Ontario's long weekend Monday night.