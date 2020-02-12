Pleasant day today, then a bit of snow ushers cold back in
Today's high is 1 C, tomorrow night's low -22 C
Five centimetres of snow or so should be sandwiched between a warmer Wednesday and very cold Thursday night.
Today's high is 1 C under a mix of sun and cloud and the overnight low is just -4 C to welcome in those new sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway.
After midnight, periods of snow should begin that should last through most of Thursday.
Tomorrow's high won't be much different than tonight's low — and that high will be reached pretty early.
The temperature should start to fall in the afternoon down to an overnight low of -22 C in Ottawa, -25 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki.
Friday's high is just -16 C, with a similarly-cold night to begin Ontario's long weekend.
Maniwaki could get down to -28 C Friday night.
In Kingston, the overnight lows are around -17 C and Friday's high is -10 C.
There isn't much weather-wise to get in your way Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with moderate temperatures and just a few flurries.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.