Pleasant day today, then a bit of snow ushers cold back in

Five centimetres of snow or so should be sandwiched between a warmer Wednesday and very cold Thursday night.

Today's high is 1 C under a mix of sun and cloud and the overnight low is just -4 C to welcome in those new sections of the Rideau Canal Skateway.

After midnight, periods of snow should begin that should last through most of Thursday.

Tomorrow's high won't be much different than tonight's low — and that high will be reached pretty early.

The temperature should start to fall in the afternoon down to an overnight low of -22 C in Ottawa, -25 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki.

One of the Winterlude 2020 ice sculptures on Sparks Street in Ottawa. (CBC)

Friday's high is just -16 C, with a similarly-cold night to begin Ontario's long weekend.

Maniwaki could get down to -28 C Friday night.

In Kingston, the overnight lows are around -17 C and Friday's high is -10 C.

There isn't much weather-wise to get in your way Saturday, Sunday and Monday, with moderate temperatures and just a few flurries.