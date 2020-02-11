Risk of freezing drizzle before temperature floats above zero
Temperatures remain above average until Thursday
It's a foggy, potentially slick start to a day that will give most areas a mild afternoon.
There's a risk of freezing drizzle until mid-morning in Ottawa, then mostly cloudy skies.
The high is 2 C and overnight low -7 C; the average for mid-February in Ottawa is -4 C and -14 C, a few degrees warmer than the averages of a few weeks ago.
Wednesday should be sunny with a high of 0 C, then Thursday's high is -4 C with snow in the forecast.
It swings colder at some point on Thursday, with an overnight low of -20 C.
That colder spell looks like it will last until Saturday, when more snow swoops in to bring Ottawa close to a high of 0 C again Sunday.
In Pembroke and Maniwaki, those overnight lows Thursday and Friday could approach -30 C before any wind chill is factored in.
