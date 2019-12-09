Weirdly up-and-down week may not really level out
Tuesday's high is 6 C, low is -16 C in Ottawa
The way this week looks from here, there isn't really much consistency from one day to the next.
Today will hang out around 3 C in Ottawa, with a chance of showers in the morning stepping up in likelihood around mid-afternoon.
Kingston starts its day with showers and steady temperatures around 5 C.
It's expected to get even warmer overnight (up to 8 C in Cornwall) with a decent chance of showers — then the temperature drops under zero in the afternoon with a sharp wind chill.
Tuesday night's lows are -20 in Pembroke, -16 C in Ottawa and -11 C in Kingston.
After that, Wednesday may have flurries and an overnight low all the way down to -23 C in Pembroke and Maniwaki, Thursday offers the coldest daytime highs of the week at between -6 C and -13 C, then Friday it starts to warm up again.
Ottawa's forecasted temperatures
It may then be a snowy weekend in the Ottawa Valley.
Whatever snow cover builds back up in Kingston may be ruined by that area's rainy Saturday.
Cornwall's forecast holds a more uncertain mix of rain and snow for the weekend.
