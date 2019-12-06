Snowy morning in Kingston area; big temperature spike coming soon

We're poised to go from minus double-digit lows at the end of this week to rainy, mild days to start the next.

There's a winter travel advisory for the Kingston and Belleville areas, with snowfall totals of five or more centimetres by the time the flakes stop in early afternoon.

Light snow should fall for a good chunk of today in Ottawa, with a high of -3 C shoved to feel more like -11 with the wind chill.

Tonight should be mainly cloudy with a low of -10 C.

(Environment Canada)

Kingston's wind chill will make it feel close to -20 tonight, more severe than in the capital — a dynamic that carries into the next day.

Maniwaki's wind chill is also around there tonight, but even without that it's going down to about -17 C.

Above zero Sunday and Monday

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a high of -5 C, down to -13 C overnight with clear skies that should offer a decent view of the Geminid meteor shower, which peaks next weekend.

Then a weight drops on the other end of the thermometer teeter-totter.

Sunday's high shoots up to 3 to 5 C in southern parts of the region and it will stay around there through the night.

Maniwaki hangs out more in the 0 to 2 C range.

Rain may start Sunday night but has a better chance of starting on Monday before transitioning back to snow sometime Monday night as it gets colder again.

Bundle up if you're going to the evening Santa Claus parades in Osgoode, Richmond and Renfrew, while it should be above zero for Sunday's events in Almonte and Metcalfe.