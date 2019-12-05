Welcome to a prototypical early December day

Today's high, low and a dusting of snow pretty well nails the area's average.

Ottawa-Gatineau had some light snow and was -1 C at 5 a.m. and should stick right around there until this evening, with a bit of wind chill.

Tonight's low is -8 C under mainly cloudy skies.

Tomorrow there's a chance of snow and a high of -3 C, with wind chill again. then a cloudy start to the weekend dropping to -10 C.

That sticks closely to the average highs of -1 C and lows of -8 or -9 C for Ottawa.

It's decent weather for checking out the annual Christmas Lights Across Canada sound and light show on the Hill and around downtown Ottawa-Gatineau, which launched last night.

Other areas are within a degree or two of their normal as well.

Kingston should get slightly more than a dusting of snow tomorrow, with a couple of centimetres falling from before the morning commute into the afternoon.

Rainy Monday?

It should get colder for Saturday, without getting too intense.

Sunday may spoil this holiday-appropriate snow cover that's been building, with a high of 1 C and a chance of rain that night that could last until Tuesday.

Kingston could get up to 4 C on Sunday.

If the snow survives anywhere locally, it would be in Pembroke or Maniwaki, where Monday's outlook calls for rain or snow to start next week.