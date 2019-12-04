Flurries should drift down most of the day

The Ottawa area should be dusted with a couple of centimetres of snow today.

Expect about two centimetres worth to fall up and down the Ottawa Valley by the time the flakes bid adieu late this evening.

The high should be just above 0 C under cloudy skies and the overnight low of -4 C is slightly warmer than normal for the capital in early December.

In Kingston, there's a chance of showers along with the flurries today and winds that could gust up to 40 km/h this afternoon.

Maniwaki's light snow should last through tomorrow morning.

(Environment Canada)

There's a slight chance of more flurries tomorrow, with a high of -2 C and a wind chill around -10 when you get up.

Tomorrow night's low is -11 C.

Friday's expected to be chilly and cloudy then there could be more flurries Saturday, Sunday and Monday, though Sunday night into Monday may have some rain in the mix in most of the region.

It could be that sloppy mix of slush Sunday and Monday in Kingston, with temperatures expected to hover around 4 C most of the day on Sunday.

Maniwaki shouldn't really get above freezing those days and as such, there seems to be snow alone in store.